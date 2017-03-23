Rick Perry rebukes alma mater for election of gay student president

Energy Secretary Rick Perry took a break from managing the U.S nuclear arsenal to condemn his alma mater Texas A&M for allowing the election of its first-ever openly gay student, saying the system was rigged his favor in a “quest for diversity.”

In an op-ed published late Wednesday for the Houston Chronicle, Perry questioned the process leading to the election of Bobby Brooks, suggesting it was unfairly taken from the top vote-getter, Robert McIntosh, who was disqualified amid accusations of voter intimidation and failure to report a campaign expense.

Earlier this month, Texas A&M informed Brooks he’d be the next student president. The process, Perry wrote, at best “made a mockery of due process and transparency” and at worst “allowed an election to be stolen outright.”

“Brooks’ presidency is being treated as a victory for ‘diversity,'” Perry wrote. “It is difficult to escape the perception that this quest for ‘diversity’ is the real reason the election outcome was overturned. Does the principle of ‘diversity’ override and supersede all other values of our Aggie Honor Code?”

(According to the student newspaper, The Battalion, the student government’s judicial court later cleared McIntosh of the voter intimidation charge, but upheld the failure to report a campaign expense.)

Amy Smith, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Texas A&M University, said in a statement the school appreciates Perry commitment to his alma mater, but was “surprised that he weighed in on the university student body election and respectfully disagree[s] with his assessment.”

“These elections are run by the students with advisors from student affairs and issues that arise are adjudicated in accordance with the Student Government constitution and by-laws,” Smith said. “The disqualification of the leading vote-getter resulted in the certification of Bobby Brooks as the next Student Body President effective April 21, 2017. To suggest that the same decision of disqualification would not have been made if the roles were reversed is to deny the Texas A&M of today where accountability applies to all.”

Smith added Brooks in his role as student president “represents all students of all backgrounds” and the school is grateful to other students who ran for office “who will undoubtedly continue to be leaders on the campus.”

Texas A&M, which began as all-male school is a stepped in military tradition, has an anti-LGBT reputation. According to a profile piece on Brooks in the Houston Chronicle, Brooks himself said he was called a anti-gay slur and physically threatened by a member of an opposing campaign when driving back to campus after a spring break trip to Florida.

But Brooks’ election is seen as representative of a changing climate. Last year, for the first time since at least 2011, the university wasn’t included in the Princeton Review’s annual ranking of anti-LGBT universities, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Perry’s op-ed unleashed a hornet’s nest of consternation from LGBT rights supporters who say it amounts to attack on Brooks because of his sexual orientation.

Shane Windmeyer, executive director of Campus Pride, said in a statement the op-ed is the latest in a trend of “unwarranted political attacks on our LGBTQ community” under the Trump administration.

“Surely, Secretary Perry has better things to do with his time than writing editorials about student elections at his alma mater?” Windmeyer added. “I can’t imagine why this is even a priority for the Secretary – and it is laughable, if not for the serious nuclear threats our nation is facing today and environmental concerns.”

Neither Brooks, nor McIntosh, could be reached to respond to the Washington Blade’s request to comment.

As a three-term Texas governor and a perennial Republican presidential candidate, Perry has previously expressed anti-LGBT views. Just before the Boy Scouts of America voted to allow openly gay scout masters, Perry said his position is the institution is “better off” without gay adults.

The most prominent instance of Perry opposing gay rights was in 2011 when after repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” he created a video in which he said, “There’s something wrong in this country when gays can serve openly in the military, but our kids can’t openly celebrate Christmas or pray in school.” (The latter part of that statement is incorrect.)

Perry has opposed same-sex marriage, and during his first presidential campaign said even supported an effort in New Hampshire to repeal the state’s marriage-equality law. In 2011, Perry signed a pledge with anti-LGBT National Organization for Marriage vowing to oppose marriage equality, but didn’t sign it in his second run.

But Perry is perhaps best known for being unable to remember during a presidential debate the name of a federal department he wanted eliminate. The department was actually the Energy Department, which ended up being the one he’d lead under the Trump administration.

The Washington Blade has placed a request in with the White House to ask whether President Trump is OK with Perry expressing a view against his alma mater for allowing election of a gay student president as he serves as energy secretary.

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, criticized the op-ed on Twitter and pondered whether administration resources contributed Perry’s effort to condemn his school.

Pressing question in this absurd story: Did @SecretaryPerry use DOE resources to defame gay student in support of son of a Trump supporter? pic.twitter.com/HLhStn3Uam — Chad Griffin (@ChadHGriffin) March 23, 2017

An Energy Department spokesperson said Perry wrote the op-ed in “his private capacity” and the department would provide no further comment.