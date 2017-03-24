March 24, 2017 at 12:41 pm EDT | by Staff reports
Calif. strategizes against health care overhaul
single-payer health care, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo by Martin Jambon; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

SAN FRANCISCO — Health care experts say the prognosis is not good for California creating a single-payer health care system this year, even as fears grow over the impact of Republican federal lawmakers’ plans to gut the Affordable Care Act, the Bay Area Reporter reports.

Gay state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) and lesbian state Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) last month introduced their Californians for a Healthy California Act (Senate Bill 562), which is backed by the California Nurses Association, to jumpstart the process of creating a universal health care system that would cover all 39 million Californians, including the estimated 3 million undocumented immigrants living in the state.

They have yet to release a more detailed plan for how the state would achieve that goal but have pledged to do so in the “weeks ahead,” the Reporter article notes.

“Access to affordable and quality health care is not only critical, it should be a right for everyone in California,” Atkins said, according to the Bay Area Reporter. “In light of threats to the Affordable Care Act, it’s important that we look at all options to maintain and expand access to health care. The Healthy California Act is an essential part of that conversation.”

Past attempts to do so have failed in California, such as when voters rejected a statewide ballot initiative in 1994. And out former lawmakers have seen opposition from insurance companies and other special interests sink their past legislation.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger twice vetoed bills carried by lesbian former state Senator Sheila Kuehl, now a Los Angeles county supervisor. And gay former state Sen. Mark Leno (D-San Francisco) saw his 2012 bill to establish a single-payer health care system pass out of the Senate only to die in the Assembly, the Reporter notes.

watermark
Local
LGBT activists from Ukraine visit D.C.
McAuliffe vetoes religious freedom bill
D.C. launches ‘all gender’ bathroom pilot program
GLAA backs Newsham for D.C. police chief
Plea deal for Comet Pizza gunman set for Friday
Arthur J. Kusinski dies at 76
watermark
National
Trump’s HHS appoints anti-trans activist to protect trans health
LGBT juror non-discrimination bill reintroduced
Ky. governor signs ‘religious freedom’ bill against LGBT students
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Bahamas, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
watermark
Opinions
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
The battle for America
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Teen dramedy ‘Dry Land’ is well-acted character study
Study reveals men discriminate against potential employees who have ‘gay voice’
First out MLB player David Denson retires at age 22
National Women’s Hockey League player goes out in style
Cher’s new MGM mini-residency lifts heavily from previous tours
Fans letdown by ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ gay sex scene
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup