Comings & Goings

Congratulations to LGBT Congressional Staff Association’s Yesenia Chavez who received the Latino GLBT History Project’s Mujeres en el Movimiento Award.

The Latino GLBT History Project is a non-profit, volunteer-led organization whose mission is to investigate, collect, preserve and educate the public about the history, culture, heritage, arts, social and rich contributions of the Latino GLBT community in metropolitan Washington, D.C. Mujeres en el Movimiento is an annual event coordinated by LHP’s Women’s committee to recognize and celebrate Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Latina activists who have made significant contributions to empower and increase the visibility of LGBT Latinas and Latinos.

Todd Sloves, president of the LGBT Congressional Staff Association said, “We’re so proud of Yesenia for this well-deserved recognition. In her time serving on our board she has worked hard to expand our organization’s diversity and served as a mentor to numerous junior LGBT staff of color.”

On receiving the award, Chavez said, “I’m grateful to the Latino GLBT History Project for selecting me as a recipient of this distinguished honor. As vice president of the LGBT Congressional Staff Association and organizer of Latinas in the House, I have strived to build a pipeline for queer and women staffers on the Hill. I am honored to work on behalf of my community and to push for space for LGBT people and Latinas on the Hill.

Chavez has taken a leading role in organizing events focused on creating a safe space for women and queer people of color, including an annual “Galentine’s Day” breakfast, regular Queer People of Color (QPOC) and women’s events, and various guest speaker events.

Chavez currently works in the Office of Congressman Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) as a legislative assistant. She has worked for the Harris County Democratic Party Houston, and for Amigos de las Américas Perez Zeledón, Costa Rica as Associate Project Director and Project Supervisor. She holds a bachelor’s in Political Science and Liberal Studies from the University of Houston.

Congratulations also to Randy Downs, on his appointment to the Advisory Committee for the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs. Randy is also an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner on ANC 2B05.

Downs, a native of rural Missouri, started advocating for social and environmental causes at a young age. Through his early work as a community organizer he successfully helped elect progressive candidates across the state and advanced initiatives to strengthen labor standards and campaign finance rules, improve safety and healthcare, and lift up young and working families.

He moved to D.C. in 2011 to join the Sierra Club where he is currently a campaign representative. In his role, Downs has trained thousands of community organizers across the country, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars successfully fighting to build grassroots support for policies to combat climate change and protect the health of our communities. Three years ago Randy was diagnosed with cancer and as he tells it, “I fought my way to remission using the same motivation and focus I use in my advocacy.”

Downs lives in Dupont Circle with his longtime partner Dylan and volunteers at many organizations including Whitman-Walker Health, the Smith Cancer Center for Healing and the Arts, and the DC Center for the LGBT Community. He earned his bachelor’s from Southeast MO State University where he graduated cum laude.