‘Conversion’ therapy voted down in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Local LGBT members celebrated a major win on March 16 in the Tampa City Council, ABC Action News reports.

Council members unanimously voted to ban mental health professionals from using gay conversion therapy.

Supporters of the ban dressed in purple.

Under the ordinance, anyone caught providing conversion therapy to a minor would be fined up to a $1,000. Repeat offenders would face a fine up to $5,000, ABC reports.

Dozens shared their stories of personal trauma under the practice. At least one opponent also spoke before council. Those providing strictly religious counseling like clergymen are exempt from the ban under the first amendment.

A second reading of the ordinance takes place next month, ABC Action News reports.