March 24, 2017 at 12:14 pm EDT | by Staff reports
‘Conversion’ therapy voted down in Tampa
gay conversion therapy, gay news, Washington Blade

Tampa City Hall (Photo by Ebyabe; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

TAMPA, Fla. — Local LGBT members celebrated a major win on March 16 in the Tampa City Council, ABC Action News reports.

Council members unanimously voted to ban mental health professionals from using gay conversion therapy.

Supporters of the ban dressed in purple.

Under the ordinance, anyone caught providing conversion therapy to a minor would be fined up to a $1,000. Repeat offenders would face a fine up to $5,000, ABC reports.

Dozens shared their stories of personal trauma under the practice. At least one opponent also spoke before council. Those providing strictly religious counseling like clergymen are exempt from the ban under the first amendment.

A second reading of the ordinance takes place next month, ABC Action News reports.

watermark
Local
LGBT activists from Ukraine visit D.C.
McAuliffe vetoes religious freedom bill
D.C. launches ‘all gender’ bathroom pilot program
GLAA backs Newsham for D.C. police chief
Plea deal for Comet Pizza gunman set for Friday
Arthur J. Kusinski dies at 76
watermark
National
Trump’s HHS appoints anti-trans activist to protect trans health
LGBT juror non-discrimination bill reintroduced
Ky. governor signs ‘religious freedom’ bill against LGBT students
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Bahamas, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
watermark
Opinions
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
The battle for America
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Teen dramedy ‘Dry Land’ is well-acted character study
Study reveals men discriminate against potential employees who have ‘gay voice’
First out MLB player David Denson retires at age 22
National Women’s Hockey League player goes out in style
Cher’s new MGM mini-residency lifts heavily from previous tours
Fans letdown by ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ gay sex scene
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup