March 24, 2017 at 1:04 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
First out MLB player David Denson retires at age 22

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

David Denson, the first out player in minor league baseball, announced this week he will be retiring from playing professionally.

“I wanted to share something with you that I know some of you may not have seen coming or understand,” Denson, 22, wrote in a Facebook post. “I want to thank all of you for the amazing love and support over the years. But my baseball journey has come to an end. Even though my baseball journey has ended, a new door is opening and I will continue to push forward!”

Denson was an outfielder playing for the Milwaukee Brewers. He publicly came out in 2015. The athlete told the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Journal Sentinel that his decision to leave wasn’t related to coming out.

“Leaving the game has nothing to do with my coming out,” Denson says. “That wasn’t a factor at all. This was a decision I made purely from a baseball standpoint.”

“My feelings weren’t in the game anymore,” Denson continued. “My passion for the game and drive for the game wasn’t there anymore. Don’t get me wrong. I love baseball. Baseball will always be in my heart. But wanting to do it as a career was no longer there for me anymore.”

Denson plans to become a personal trainer in Ontario, Calif.

watermark
Local
LGBT activists from Ukraine visit D.C.
McAuliffe vetoes religious freedom bill
D.C. launches ‘all gender’ bathroom pilot program
GLAA backs Newsham for D.C. police chief
Plea deal for Comet Pizza gunman set for Friday
Arthur J. Kusinski dies at 76
watermark
National
Trump’s HHS appoints anti-trans activist to protect trans health
LGBT juror non-discrimination bill reintroduced
Ky. governor signs ‘religious freedom’ bill against LGBT students
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Bahamas, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
watermark
Opinions
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
The battle for America
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Teen dramedy ‘Dry Land’ is well-acted character study
Study reveals men discriminate against potential employees who have ‘gay voice’
First out MLB player David Denson retires at age 22
National Women’s Hockey League player goes out in style
Cher’s new MGM mini-residency lifts heavily from previous tours
Fans letdown by ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ gay sex scene
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup