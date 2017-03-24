First out MLB player David Denson retires at age 22

David Denson, the first out player in minor league baseball, announced this week he will be retiring from playing professionally.

“I wanted to share something with you that I know some of you may not have seen coming or understand,” Denson, 22, wrote in a Facebook post. “I want to thank all of you for the amazing love and support over the years. But my baseball journey has come to an end. Even though my baseball journey has ended, a new door is opening and I will continue to push forward!”

Denson was an outfielder playing for the Milwaukee Brewers. He publicly came out in 2015. The athlete told the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Journal Sentinel that his decision to leave wasn’t related to coming out.

“Leaving the game has nothing to do with my coming out,” Denson says. “That wasn’t a factor at all. This was a decision I made purely from a baseball standpoint.”

“My feelings weren’t in the game anymore,” Denson continued. “My passion for the game and drive for the game wasn’t there anymore. Don’t get me wrong. I love baseball. Baseball will always be in my heart. But wanting to do it as a career was no longer there for me anymore.”

Denson plans to become a personal trainer in Ontario, Calif.