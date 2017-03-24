Michael,



My husband has limited mobility as a result of being injured a few years ago.



Many of the things we enjoyed together (travel, hiking, going out on the town) are a lot more difficult to do now. Also, George isn’t working, which makes him somewhat depressed all the time and a lot less dynamic.



Much of the responsibility of running our household has shifted to me. I’m in my mid-30s and this is not how I want to spend the rest of my life.



I know when we married we pledged to be together in sickness and in health. Well, here’s the sickness part and I’m realizing I don’t want 40 to 50 more years of this.



I feel coldhearted to say that my husband has become a burden, but there you have it. He does get disability and has some financial resources, so he could definitely pay for assistance with things he needs help with. And I’d also be very glad to be in his life as a supportive friend, but not as his husband any longer.



I’m feeling guilty because he came out to his right-wing family when our relationship got serious and they cut him off. So he wouldn’t have them to turn to. And because he doesn’t really have close friends, I think he’d be pretty isolated.



Is it terrible of me to be contemplating leaving?

Michael replies:

No, I don’t think you’re terrible for contemplating leaving.

People should be married because they want to be, not because they feel stuck. Marriage shouldn’t be a trap without an exit. Who among us would want to be married to someone who stays with us out of obligation or guilt, rather than freely and gladly?

Yes, it’s true that when we wed, we make a vow to stay together no matter what. Still, we really don’t know what we’re committing to until the curveballs start to hit.

That’s why we should have the freedom to decide that a given curveball is more than we want to deal with and that a relationship no longer works for us.

However, we should also do our best to honor commitments that we make. Contrary to what many of us hope, being happily married requires hard work at times. So before you decide that your desire to have a life unencumbered by your husband’s limitations outweighs your interest in being with him, here are some points to consider.

Have you let George know how you feel about your marriage? If not, why? Are you scared of having a tough, possibly hurtful conversation? Staying silent, and then leaving without honestly explaining yourself and giving George an opportunity to address your unhappiness, would certainly be far more hurtful than telling him how disappointed you are.

If you have spoken to George, does he agree with your assessment of his mood? Has he taken any steps toward finding ways to feel better and be more active? If not, does he understand how seriously you are contemplating leaving him? Have you made that clear?

I don’t know what is possible for George and I don’t want to be presumptuous, but if he were to make a move toward climbing out of his depression and lethargy and if he were to get some outside assistance so that you were not as burdened as you currently are, would you have any interest in staying in this marriage?

Regarding your guilt over George’s loneliness: I think you’re feeling responsible for what is actually not your responsibility. George’s family made the decision to cut him off; that was not your call. And it is George’s job to be developing additional meaningful connections and sources of support.

Do you agree that I am on to something here? Then before you call it quits, you and George would be wise to figure out what each of you should be responsible for in your marriage. If you were less burdened, and if he were making more of an effort to be in charge of his own life, perhaps you would decide that you have a husband worth keeping.





