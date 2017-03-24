March 24, 2017 at 11:03 am EDT | by Michael Radkowsky
In sickness and in health?
leave husband, gay news, Washington Blade

It’s true that when we wed, we make a vow to stay together no matter what. Still, we really don’t know what we’re committing to until the curveballs start to hit.

Michael,
 
My husband has limited mobility as a result of being injured a few years ago.
 
Many of the things we enjoyed together (travel, hiking, going out on the town) are a lot more difficult to do now. Also, George isn’t working, which makes him somewhat depressed all the time and a lot less dynamic.
 
Much of the responsibility of running our household has shifted to me. I’m in my mid-30s and this is not how I want to spend the rest of my life.
 
I know when we married we pledged to be together in sickness and in health. Well, here’s the sickness part and I’m realizing I don’t want 40 to 50 more years of this.
 
I feel coldhearted to say that my husband has become a burden, but there you have it. He does get disability and has some financial resources, so he could definitely pay for assistance with things he needs help with. And I’d also be very glad to be in his life as a supportive friend, but not as his husband any longer.
 
I’m feeling guilty because he came out to his right-wing family when our relationship got serious and they cut him off.  So he wouldn’t have them to turn to. And because he doesn’t really have close friends, I think he’d be pretty isolated.
 
Is it terrible of me to be contemplating leaving?

Michael replies:

No, I don’t think you’re terrible for contemplating leaving.

People should be married because they want to be, not because they feel stuck. Marriage shouldn’t be a trap without an exit. Who among us would want to be married to someone who stays with us out of obligation or guilt, rather than freely and gladly?

Yes, it’s true that when we wed, we make a vow to stay together no matter what. Still, we really don’t know what we’re committing to until the curveballs start to hit.

That’s why we should have the freedom to decide that a given curveball is more than we want to deal with and that a relationship no longer works for us.

However, we should also do our best to honor commitments that we make. Contrary to what many of us hope, being happily married requires hard work at times. So before you decide that your desire to have a life unencumbered by your husband’s limitations outweighs your interest in being with him, here are some points to consider.

Have you let George know how you feel about your marriage? If not, why? Are you scared of having a tough, possibly hurtful conversation? Staying silent, and then leaving without honestly explaining yourself and giving George an opportunity to address your unhappiness, would certainly be far more hurtful than telling him how disappointed you are.

If you have spoken to George, does he agree with your assessment of his mood? Has he taken any steps toward finding ways to feel better and be more active? If not, does he understand how seriously you are contemplating leaving him? Have you made that clear?

I don’t know what is possible for George and I don’t want to be presumptuous, but if he were to make a move toward climbing out of his depression and lethargy and if he were to get some outside assistance so that you were not as burdened as you currently are, would you have any interest in staying in this marriage?

Regarding your guilt over George’s loneliness: I think you’re feeling responsible for what is actually not your responsibility. George’s family made the decision to cut him off; that was not your call. And it is George’s job to be developing additional meaningful connections and sources of support.

Do you agree that I am on to something here? Then before you call it quits, you and George would be wise to figure out what each of you should be responsible for in your marriage. If you were less burdened, and if he were making more of an effort to be in charge of his own life, perhaps you would decide that you have a husband worth keeping.
 
 
Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with LGBT couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to Michael@michaelradkowsky.com.

watermark
Local
LGBT activists from Ukraine visit D.C.
McAuliffe vetoes religious freedom bill
D.C. launches ‘all gender’ bathroom pilot program
GLAA backs Newsham for D.C. police chief
Plea deal for Comet Pizza gunman set for Friday
Arthur J. Kusinski dies at 76
watermark
National
Trump’s HHS appoints anti-trans activist to protect trans health
LGBT juror non-discrimination bill reintroduced
Ky. governor signs ‘religious freedom’ bill against LGBT students
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Bahamas, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
watermark
Opinions
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
The battle for America
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Teen dramedy ‘Dry Land’ is well-acted character study
Study reveals men discriminate against potential employees who have ‘gay voice’
First out MLB player David Denson retires at age 22
National Women’s Hockey League player goes out in style
Cher’s new MGM mini-residency lifts heavily from previous tours
Fans letdown by ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ gay sex scene
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup