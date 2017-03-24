National Women’s Hockey League player goes out in style

Last October, Harrison Browne announced publicly that he is transgender. It was the beginning of his second season as a professional hockey player in the National Women’s Hockey League and with the announcement, he became the first openly transgender athlete in professional American team sports.

Roughly two months later, the league announced its policy on participation of transgender athletes which includes eligibility guidelines to ensure a fair and level playing field for all players.

While Browne had begun his transition socially, the medical transition would have to wait while he was under contract with the league.

Browne’s career started at 9 years old in Oakville, Ontario through a childhood friend who was part of a hockey family. He would go on to represent Team Canada in 2011 and start his collegiate career at Mercyhurst before transferring to the University of Maine for his remaining college eligibility. He signed on as left wing with the league team, the Buffalo Beauts, in 2015.

Two weeks ago, at age 23, Harrison Browne announced that he would retire from professional hockey at the end of this season.

The Washington Blade caught up with Browne on the eve of last Sunday’s league championships in which the Buffalo Beauts took on the Boston Pride.The night following the interview, the Buffalo Beauts knocked off the heavily favored Boston Pride, 3-2, to win the National Women’s Hockey League’s Isobel Cup. Browne can add champion to his list of accomplishments.

WASHINGTON BLADE: What emotions are you feeling heading into your final game as a professional hockey player?

HARRISON BROWNE: It hasn’t really hit me yet. I am just focused on playing my best game. It was great beating New York to make it to the championships and we have some unfinished business with Boston as we lost to them in the championship game last year. I’m sure the emotions will set in when that final buzzer goes off.

BLADE: Last month was the league All-Star Game in which players were selected through a fantasy draft and then over 20,000 votes were cast by fans to select four more players which included yourself. What did that mean to you?

BROWNE: That was huge. I scored two goals in the game with one on Brianne McLaughlin, the goaltender from my team. She hugged me afterwards. The support that has come from my teammates, the coaches, the league and the fans has been incredible. I had the third highest selling jersey this season and the response from social media has been mostly positive. I have had so many people tell me that I am brave and that I have helped them in their own lives.

BLADE: Were you happy with your stats on the ice this season?

BROWNE: This season was the first time I felt comfortable both on and off the ice. My stats were good but they didn’t really stand out because the League has gotten a lot deeper. The NWHL was stacked this year.

BLADE: Is your medical transition the main reason for your retirement from professional hockey?

BROWNE: When I signed in 2015 I always I figured I would play for two or three years, so transitioning wasn’t a factor in my decision. I was just living the dream of being a professional athlete for a few years after college. I don’t make enough money to justify staying any longer.

BLADE: You mentioned that you were comfortable for the first time this past year. How did that help set you up for your future?

BROWNE: I have been living in a “gender bubble” this past year and it has been both a blessing and a curse. People have tried to use the correct pronoun and I have been given a taste of what it is like to be gendered properly. I don’t know what to expect going forward.

BLADE: What are your next steps?

BROWNE: My lease is up on my apartment in Buffalo in April and I will be looking for work in Chicago which is where my girlfriend lives. My degree is in international business management but I would like to work in sports in some capacity. There will also be hormone therapy and surgery coming soon. I have been cruising on autopilot and postponing this for many years and I am ready to move forward with my true self.