Sizzling trailer for lesbian love drama ‘Below Her Mouth’ released

“Below Her Mouth” dropped a U.S. trailer this week that shows plenty of drama and some steamy love scenes.

The Canadian film stars Natalie Krill as a fashion editor engaged to a man. She meets another woman (played by Erika Lander) and the couple embarks on a passionate affair. The film has received an “F for female” rating on IMDB. The female-focused film passed the Bechdel test, when two women have a conversation in a film about something other than a man. The leads are also female as well as the director (April Mullen) and the writer (Stephanie Fabrizi).

“Below Her Mouth” opens in U.S. theaters on April 28.