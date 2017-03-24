March 24, 2017 at 1:36 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Study reveals men discriminate against potential employees who have ‘gay voice’

(‘Do I Sound Gay?’ screenshot via YouTube.)

Research has found that heterosexual men discriminate against potential employees whose voices sound stereotypically gay or lesbian.

The study, which was published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, reported that sounding “gay” when applying for jobs could potentially keep someone from getting the job if the employer is a heterosexual male.

At the University of Surrey, 40 straight-identifying men were given photos and voice samples of men and women but their sexual identities were not disclosed. The voice samples were manipulated for some of the men to sound more feminine and for some of the women to sound huskier.

Participants were less likely to think a “gay sounding” person should get a job or higher salary over a “straight sounding” person.

The same study was done with 40 straight-identifying women who found no preference over voice.

Dr. Fabio Fasoli, lead researcher of the study, told Broadly that this research shows there is still embedded discrimination in society.

“It is revealing, that despite all the work to lessen discrimination against the LGBT community, people subconsciously typecast an individual before getting to know them. This study highlights that it can be a real problem in the workplace and for people’s career prospects,” Fasoli says.

“This study demonstrates that unacceptable levels of discrimination, be they subconscious or conscious, still exists in our society, and we need to do more to tackle the discrimination faced by the LGBT community,” Fasoli continued.

In the 2015 documentary, “Do I Sound Gay?” the “gay voice” was explained to not just be a quality of LGBT people but that some LGBT people also “sound heterosexual” as well.

 

watermark
Local
LGBT activists from Ukraine visit D.C.
McAuliffe vetoes religious freedom bill
D.C. launches ‘all gender’ bathroom pilot program
GLAA backs Newsham for D.C. police chief
Plea deal for Comet Pizza gunman set for Friday
Arthur J. Kusinski dies at 76
watermark
National
Trump’s HHS appoints anti-trans activist to protect trans health
LGBT juror non-discrimination bill reintroduced
Ky. governor signs ‘religious freedom’ bill against LGBT students
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Bahamas, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
watermark
Opinions
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
The battle for America
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Teen dramedy ‘Dry Land’ is well-acted character study
Study reveals men discriminate against potential employees who have ‘gay voice’
First out MLB player David Denson retires at age 22
National Women’s Hockey League player goes out in style
Cher’s new MGM mini-residency lifts heavily from previous tours
Fans letdown by ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ gay sex scene
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup