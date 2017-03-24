Teen dramedy ‘Dry Land’ is well-acted character study

#NastyWomenRep



We’ve heard a lot about what goes on in boys’ locker rooms. But with Ruby Rae Spiegel’s remarkable play “Dry Land” making its area premiere at Forum Theatre in Silver Spring, we’re invited into the less frequently explored space where the girls shower and change.

Swim team practice is over, and two girls still in swimsuits are alone in the girls’ locker room at a Florida high school. Amy (Emily Whitworth) repeatedly orders teammate Ester (Yakima Rich) to punch her in the gut. Ester obediently complies. At first it seems some bravado or rite of passage thing, but soon it becomes clear that Amy is desperate to end an unwanted pregnancy.

The team’s star swimmer, Ester is a transfer student from another school where she had an intensely emotional relationship with a hideously tough coach. She’s guarded, sensitive and a little naïve. Outgoing Amy enlists friendless Ester precisely to help with her problem, but as they explore various methods of self-induced abortion, a close friendship develops. They share laughs and secrets including Amy’s aspiration to be a writer like Herman Melville. But the business at hand is never far from their thoughts.

This new friendship with Ester leads Amy to feel uncomfortably exposed prompting her mean girl side to takeover and accuse Ester of being in love with her. To worsen the blow, Amy makes the claim in front of a third girl, the infinitely superficial Reba (Thais Menendez). Ester distances herself from Amy for a time.

The majority of the play unfolds in the locker room realistically rendered with worn benches, tiles and battered lockers by Paige Hathaway. But Ester gets away for a while. Seeking a college scholarship, she goes to Florida State to swim for a prospective new coach. There she meets college freshman Victor (charmingly played by Christian Montgomery) who also knows Amy from home and interestingly sheds some light on her complex psyche.

“Dry Land” is 90 minutes of scenes of varying intensity and length interrupted by blackouts. The cast is terrific. Director Amber Paige McGinnis pulls no punches. It moves seamlessly from laugh-out-loud funny to horrific, almost hard to watch. Following a very graphically staged happening in the locker room, the janitor (out actor Matty Griffiths) casually mops up (in real time) bloody detritus smeared across the tiled floor.

And while “Dry Land” is partly political and makes a great case for further funding Planned Parenthood, it’s not just about reproductive rights. It’s a compelling exploration of growing up and the difficulties involved in relationships that are forged along the way.

Part of Forum’s #NastyWomenRep, “Dry Land” runs in repertory with Monica Byrne’s “What Every Girl Should Know,” a 90-minute play directed by Jenna Duncan that follows four teen girls in a New York reformatory circa 1914. Together the girls explore their sexuality and share the disturbing events that led each of them to be locked up. They adopt birth control activist Margaret Sanger as their secret patron saint and construct a fantasy world where they travel the world, take lovers and obliterate enemies.

Though set 100 years apart, both plays involve a woman’s right to control her body and explore the characters’ complexities in a meaningful way, interestingly juxtaposing what’s changed and what hasn’t over the years.