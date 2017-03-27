March 27, 2017 at 2:11 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Amber Heard says she was warned being out as bisexual could ‘end her career’

(Amber Heard in ‘The Danish Girl.’ Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

Actress Amber Heard came out as bisexual in 2010 but says she faced opposition from Hollywood for being open about her sexuality.

Heard, 30, discussed being bisexual in Hollywood at The Economist‘s second-annual Pride & Prejudice Summit in New York, Us Weekly reports. She says that she never had a big coming out moment.

“Well, I always say in response — when I hear someone comment about me coming out, I think it’s funny because I was never in,” Heard says. “In part, because I was very stubborn, I guess, and also in part because I just didn’t feel it was wrong.”

In 2010, Heard was dating Tasya van Ree and brought her to an event. A media publication asked Heard who she was there with and she answered honestly.

“I was always out. I was an activist. I went to protests. I refused to not bring my partner at the time, but no one ever asked me about it,” Heard said at the panel. “And an outlet specifically asked me who I was there with that night and who that person was to me and I just answered honestly, the way I always answered had there not been a tape recorder on me.”

The actress says she was warned that coming out publicly could hurt her career.

“It did impact my career, it was difficult. It was not easy. I was the only one working in this way, so it was definitely difficult because no one had done it,” Heard went on. “I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt.”

Heard married Johnny Depp in 2015 and the couple divorced this year.

 

