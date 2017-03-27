‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ premiere has record-breaking VH1 debut

The season nine premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” had a record-breaking debut on VH1, its new home network, on Friday night.

Deadline reports the episode, which featured Lady Gaga, was the show’s most-watched episode ever. The premiere was also the show’s most tweeted episode.

This is a promising start for the reality show airing on VH1. Since 2009 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” had aired on LOGO. Following RuPaul’s Emmy win for hosting the show the network decided to switch “Drag Race” to VH1.

New episodes of “Drag Race” air on Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1. Encore episodes will air on Thursdays on LOGO.