March 28, 2017 at 2:11 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Sarah Paulson wants to play Donald Trump in ‘AHS’ season seven

(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

Sarah Paulson is interested in playing Donald Trump on the election-themed seventh season of “American Horror Story.”

While at PaleyFest over the weekend, Paulson was asked by The Hollywood Reporter who should play the president in the upcoming season.

“I’d like to play Donald Trump,” Paulson told The Hollywood Reporter. “If Donald Trump is going to be in a character in it … Why not? That’s an acting challenge to be sure.”

“American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy revealed the seventh season would focus on the 2016 presidential election while on “Watch What Happens Live” in February. He admitted there would be a “Trump character” on the show.

Murphy later confirmed to E! that Trump and Hillary Clinton have not yet been cast.

“No, not yet. We’re halfway through the writing and not yet,” Murphy told E!.

“American Horror Story” veteran Evan Peters has also been cast for the next season.

