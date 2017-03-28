March 28, 2017 at 10:04 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Love is Love’ comic raises $165,000 for Pulse victims

A post shared by Jim Lee (@jimleeart) on

“Love is Love,” a 144-page anthology comic book, has raised more than $165,000 for the victims of the Pulse nightclub tragedy in Orlando, according to Washington Post.

The comic book, created by DC Comics and IDW Publishing, featured characters such as Superman, Harry Potter, Batwoman, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. Contributors included Patton Oswalt and Taran Killam. “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins penned the book’s forward.

Released in December, the comic book has reached the top of the New York Times’ bestseller list for graphic books and is in its fifth reprinting.

The project’s organizer Marc Andreyko said in a statement that he is thrilled by the response.

“I am overwhelmed by the response to ‘Love is Love,’” Andreyko says. “I never would have imagined that this project would not only raise so much money, but touch so many lives.”

Proceeds from the book were donated to Equality Florida to aid the victims of the Pulse massacre.

“We just need to keep fighting the good fight, and love will win,” Andreyko continued.

watermark
Local
My peaceful morning with the cherry blossoms
Anti-trans bus to stop in D.C. next week
Casa Ruby fundraiser at JR.’s pulls in $17,000
Comet Pizza gunman pleads guilty
Comings & Goings
LGBT activists from Ukraine visit D.C.
watermark
National
Court finds anti-gay workforce bias legal, still rules for gay plaintiff
AP: Anti-LGBT HB2 will cost North Carolina $3.76 billion
Trump’s HHS appoints anti-trans activist to protect trans health
LGBT juror non-discrimination bill reintroduced
Ky. governor signs ‘religious freedom’ bill against LGBT students
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Gender Conference East watermark
World
OAS commission holds hearing on anti-LGBT violence in El Salvador
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
watermark
Opinions
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
The battle for America
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
RuPaul thinks bachelorette parties should stay out of gay bars
Sarah Paulson wants to play Donald Trump in ‘AHS’ season seven
AP Stylebook adds gender-neutral pronoun ‘They’
‘Love is Love’ comic raises $165,000 for Pulse victims
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ premiere has record-breaking VH1 debut
Dax Shepard insists ‘CHiPS’ film is homophobic in ‘fun and challenging’ way
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup