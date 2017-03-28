March 28, 2017 at 2:31 pm EDT | by Marvin Bowser
My peaceful morning with the cherry blossoms
cherry blossom, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade photo by Marvin Bowser)

My plan was to capture dawn at the Tidal Basin as the first beams of sunlight reached out to touch the soft pink blooms. Nature did not cooperate.  The morning of March 27 in our Nation’s Capital was shrouded in dense fog and a lightly falling mist. Undaunted, I loaded up my gear and headed to the Tidal Basin.

The dense fog provided a mysterious backdrop for the blooms. The Tidal Basin was quiet at 6:30 a.m. There were a few dozen photographers with some pretty exotic cameras; tourists with smart phones and joggers, of course. There was plenty of space to get shots of nature devoid of people. There was also space and time to be alone with your thoughts. Restful. Refreshing.

The Yoshino cherry trees were given to the United States by Japan in 1912. Many of the original trees survive, as evidenced by their large gnarled trunks, which in their own way are also beautiful.

The Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 18-April 2. Per the National Park Service, peak bloom was reached on March 25 and the blooms typically last 4-7 days so there is still time to see the cherry blossoms.

Marvin Bowser is a lifestyle blogger and Blade contributor.  Follow him on Instagram @FirstBroDC.

My peaceful morning with the cherry blossoms
