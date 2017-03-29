Billy Eichner cast in season seven of ‘American Horror Story’

Comedian Billy Eichner has been cast as a recurring character on the upcoming season of “American Horror Story,” Deadline reports.

Details on Eichner’s character have not yet been revealed. However, it is rumored he will play a friend of Sarah Paulson’s character. His wardrobe will also include a lot of “mysterious tanktops.” Eichner is scheduled to appear in six or seven episodes of the series’ 11-episode season.

The seventh season of “American Horror Story” will be focused on the 2016 presidential election. Paulson and Evan Peters have signed on to star. The season begins shooting in May.

Eichner is best known as host of his man-on-the-street game show “Billy on the Street.” He stars in the Hulu comedy series “Difficult People” and also appeared on NBC’s “Hairspray Live!”