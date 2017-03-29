B’More Proud Summit goes between the lines

The B’More Proud LGBTQIA Leadership Summit—a conference consisting of LGBTQIA students and allies from area colleges and universities—was held on March 25 at the Owings Mills campus of Stevenson University.

These conferences began in 2010 at various campuses, and with the exception of two years, have been an annual event.

The goal of B’More Proud is to promote personal and professional growth of the LGBTQIA community through leadership development, academic scholarship, educational programming and social networking opportunities.

This year’s theme was “Between the Lines” and about 50 students attended. Baltimore award-winning artist and educator Jaimes Mayhew was the keynote speaker.

Break-out sessions in the form of workshops included “Hi-Bi – Bisexuality in the Media,” “Jesus Loves Me – My Fight for Faith as a Gay Man,” “The Scarlet Letter – Asexuality & Aromanticsm,” “Queer Media in a Trump America,” “Women Loving Women – A Lesbian Perspective,” and “Protest Workshop – Stick to Your Queers.”