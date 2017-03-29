March 29, 2017 at 2:12 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Bret Easton Ellis slams celebs for blaming Trump for their ‘neuroses’

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Out author Bret Easton Ellis, best known for his book “American Psycho,” called liberals’ reaction to President Donald Trump’s election win the “hysteria of the left” and criticizes celebrities, as well as his boyfriend, for being upset with the outcome on his latest podcast. 

“Some of my friends and acquaintances as well as the millennial partner I have been living with for the last seven years are now undergoing the last spasms of the death throws — hopefully — of a kind of new liberal psychosis that is inflicting many members of the left,” Ellis says.

The author explains that he didn’t vote in the election so he doesn’t believe he should complain about Trump’s win. However, the reactions of the left have given him plenty to focus on.

“You can dislike the fact that Trump was elected, yes, definitely, and yet still understand and accept ultimately that he was elected this time around,” Ellis continued. “Or you can have a complete mental and emotional collapse and let the Trump presidency define you, which I think is absurd. If you are still losing your shit about Trump, I think you should probably go to a shrink and not let the bad man that was elected define your self-victimization and your life. You are letting him win.”

Ellis went on to say his boyfriend had become completely swept up in the post-Trump depression some liberals have found themselves in.

“I cannot count the times my boyfriend has left the house since the election — his hair long and tousled — he hasn’t shaved in months, and he’s addicted to three things besides opiates: Russian conspiracies discussed on Reddit, Rachel Maddow detailing Russian conspiracies, and Final Fantasy 15,” Ellis says.

He also blamed celebrities like Lena Dunham and Barbra Streisand for targeting Trump to cover up their own “neuroses” like gaining or losing weight. Ellis specifically targeted Meryl Streep and her Golden Globes speech that she used to speak about Trump.

“Streep used this moment to go on an anti-Trump rant for ten minutes on national TV instead of eulogizing her friend. Again reinstating the moral superiority of the left and ignoring aesthetics in place of ideology,” Ellis says. “This is, of course, Hollywood so no surprise. For some reason I started thinking about the cost of Meryl Streep’s gown at the Golden Globes and the $30 million apartment she had recently put on the market in Greenwich Village,”

“Liberalism used to be about freedom but now is about a kind of warped moral authority that is actually part of the moral superiority movement,” Ellis concluded.

 

