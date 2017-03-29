SAGECAP workshop to discuss preparing legal docs

SAGECAP’s monthly “lunch and learn” workshop is being held on April 13 at Chase Brexton Health Services, 1111 N. Charles St., First Floor Community Room in Baltimore. The session runs from 12-1:30 p.m.

This month’s topic, “Are Your Documents in Order?” will cover preparing legal documents, such as advance directives, wills and power of attorney.

SAGECAP is a partnership between the LGBT Health Resource Center of Chase Brexton Health Care and SAGE (Services & Advocacy for GLBT Elders). The programs and services are designed to help address the critical issues faced by LGBT older adults.

Susan Francis of Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, which offers free advance planning for low to moderate income Marylanders, will present the session.