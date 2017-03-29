March 29, 2017 at 1:53 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Screening of ‘Major!’ at Morgan State
Miss Major, gay news, Washington Blade

Miss Major Griffin-Gracy at San Francisco Pride in 2012. (Photo by Quinn Dombrowski; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

There will be a screening of “Major!” a new documentary film about the pioneering elder black transgender activist, Miss Major Griffin-Gracy. It will take place on April 4 from 6-9 p.m. in Room 210A, Morgan State University Student Center, 1700 East Cold Spring Lane in Baltimore.

“Miss Major’s life and work are a testament to the urgency of justice for trans folk like Alphonza Watson, who was murdered in Baltimore on March 23,” said the Rev. Cedric A. Harmon, executive director for Many Voices: A Black Church Movement for Gay and Transgender Justice, the group that organized the event.  The documentary is being presented in conjunction with the Women’s and Gender Studies Program of Morgan State University.

“At 76-years-old she is still helping communities across the country realize a world where hate crimes towards folks like Alphonza do not happen and where systemic conditions of poverty and discrimination are combated head-on. It is within these conditions that violence so often festers,” Harmon said.

“The gathering will be more than a film screening,” he adds. “It will also be a chance for the Baltimore community to reflect on justice for some of the most marginalized people in our nation: low-to-no income black transgender and gender-variant folk.  The film also argues that trans justice must go hand-in-hand with criminal justice reform.”

The screening is free and will be followed by a discussion.  For more information, email info@manyvoices.org.

