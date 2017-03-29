Troye Sivan will be the youngest recipient of GLAAD’s Stephen F. Kolzak Award

Singer Troye Sivan will become the youngest recipient of the GLAAD Stephen F. Kolzak Award for his work as an advocate for the LGBT community.

At age 21 Sivan will join the list of the award’s previous honorees including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, Ruby Rose and Chaz Bono.

“Troye Sivan embodies a generation of LGBTQ youth who are unapologetic, outspoken, and proud to be who they are,” Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO, told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “He has quickly become a leading voice of his generation and sends a message of hope and empowerment with every song, music video, and social post.”

The 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards take place on April 1 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.