90-year-old WWII veteran comes out as transgender

World War II veteran Patricia Davies has come out as transgender at the age of 90.

The New York Post reports Davies, who was born Peter, says she knew she was transgender since she was a child. Davies says she waited decades to come out for fear of electric shock treatment and abuse. Coming out as transgender while serving in the army would also have classified her as homosexual which was not allowed in the army.

“The atmosphere was not safe. People did not understand what transgender was,” Davies, who served in the British Army between 1945 and 1948, says.

“I feel quite proud having served during the war and having done military service, in particular during the trouble in Palestine,” Davies continued.

After learning about transgender identity from a television show in the ’70s, Davies decided to come out to her late wife in 1987.

“I was 60 when it all came pouring out to my wife, she was very sympathetic and helped me all the way, but we agreed to keep it quiet,” Davies, whose wife died six years ago, says.

After coming out to her wife, Davies decided to be more open and wear women’s shoes and jewelry. While her wife was accepting, others were abusive.

“She used to buy me jewellery and she would call me Patricia. I kept it a complete secret,” Davies says. “When I first came out to my wife I started to wear female shoes, some teenagers spotted it and started hurling abuse. They used to often throw eggs at my windows too. They did it so much I had to get the police involved. But they have grown up and gone now thankfully.”

Now Davies finally feels comfortable being out to the world and is taking estrogen.

“It’s not 100 percent safe now but it’s much better than it was. People that I have told seem to be very accommodating and haven’t thrown abuse at me,” Davies says.