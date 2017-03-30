Baltimore’s Light City Festival returns

“Light City: a Festival of Light, Music and Innovation,” an interactive and free festival, runs throughout Baltimore from March 31-April 8.

Baltimore’s Inner Harbor features the BGE Light Art Walk, a mile-and-a-half art walk, which includes more than 23 large-scale light installations. Works, including illuminated sculptures, projections and interactive technologies, from both local and international artists will be on display. Various bands and DJs will perform all well such as Biz Markie, Alexis Joyce, Ama Chandra, Blood Mist, Bloomer, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and many more.

For more information, visit lightcity.org.