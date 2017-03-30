March 30, 2017 at 10:54 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Dining Out for Life is April 6
Dining Out for Life, a benefit for Food & Friends, returns throughout the day on Thursday, April 6.

Local restaurants will donate 25-110 percent of meal proceeds to Food & Friends to support children and adults living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses. Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant will be donating 110 percent of its dinner proceeds and Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse will donate 100 percent of its dinner proceeds. All Set Restaurant & Bar will donate 75 percent and Buck’s Fishing & Camping, Comet Ping Pong, Delhi Clubb, Pearl Dive Oyster Palace and Republic will all be donating 50 percent of their dinner profits.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit diningoutforlife.com.

