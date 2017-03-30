Bar a Vin, ENO offer respite from Georgetown hustle

An afternoon spent shopping along the streets of Georgetown can be a bit exhausting. The sidewalks are narrow and crowded with tourists and college students, and many of the local hotspots fill up quickly when you’re in dire need of a drink and a snack.

Georgetown has several spots on its winding side streets to get away from the hustle and bustle, but there are two standouts, Bar à Vin and ENO, that recall the days when the neighborhood was particularly known for its French restaurants where patrons could get a good glass of wine and classic Gallic-inspired nibbles.

In a time when Georgetown, and D.C. in general, seems to be filled with purveyors of burgers, pizza and overly complex cocktails, Bar à Vin is a delight. Tucked next door to its parent restaurant, Chez Billy Sud, Bar à Vin (1035 31st St., N.W.) has been open just a year, but sits as comfortably as any beloved decades-old neighborhood hangout, paneled in dark wood with a gleaming copper-topped bar. The vibe is utterly relaxed and the happy hour offerings are both affordable and authentic.

Bar à Vin’s wine list offers a tasting throughout various regions in France, such as the better-known varieties from Bordeaux and Champagne, but also small estate-specific wines from areas like Chinon and Vaucluse. Let the bartenders be your guide and try a few sips of different wines to decide which region suits your mood. Fuel up with a country-style pâté, accompanied by prunes, pistachios and cornichons, or a classic plat du fromage (which sounds so much fancier than “cheese plate”). For a real treat, get the basket of freshly baked bread and rolls still warm from the oven and the citrusy marinated olives.

If your bent leans more toward cocktails, you’ll find several that focus on some of the most classic French liqueurs, including an Old Fashioned featuring armagnac, a type of brandy made in southwestern France, and the never-trendy but perfectly balanced Kir Royal, prepared with just the right note of creme de cassis. If you’re feeling particularly French, sip on a glass of pastis, one of many anise-based liqueurs found throughout the Mediterranean, mixed with a little bit of water to your preference.

ENO Wine Bar (2810 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.) is not off the beaten path in Georgetown, yet can still be easily missed. Located just across the Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge that connects Foggy Bottom to Georgetown and adjacent to the Four Seasons Hotel, ENO sits on a block that many pedestrians just pass through on their way to shopping and dining further up the street. But it’s well worth making a stop there. In fact, you may never make it to Wisconsin Avenue.

While ENO is not as specifically French-forward as Bar à Vin, it’s still French-inspired and offers its own calming respite from the Georgetown hyperactivity. With an extensive array of cheese from France, Vermont and Virginia, along with locally prepared charcuterie, you can start off with the bartender’s choice of three meats and three cheeses to whet your appetite, or go straight into the raclette and potatoes — a rich melted cheese dish from Switzerland that’s been making a comeback in local restaurants, from Brasserie Beck to the new Whole Foods on H Street.

The wine flights are particularly interesting at ENO, highlighting vintages from France, Spain, Italy, New Zealand and the U.S. The “acid trip” flight focuses on particularly bright and acidic white wines, from a New Zealand riesling to a Yakima Valley (Washington) gewürztraminer, while the “regions unknown” flight presents less familiar options, such as a savory Greek red wine and a fruity red blend from Lebanon.

Should you be out and about with vegan companions, ENO also provides several well-thought-out plant-based items, from a satisfying salad of baby kale, quinoa, beets and cashews tossed in a lemon poppy seed dressing, to a lightly spiced vegetable flatbread. For everyone else, tuck into the truffle mac-n-cheese with just a trace of earthiness, and don’t forget to finish off with local hand-made truffles. Skip the shopping: chocolate, wine and cheese beckons.

Kristen Hartke is a D.C.-based food writer. Follow her kitchen adventures on Instagram at kristenhartke.