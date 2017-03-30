Gloria Gaynor to sing at Library of Congress

Singer Gloria Gaynor (“I Will Survive”) will be at the Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building (10 First St., S.E.) on Saturday, May 6 for various events as part of its “Bibliodiscotheque” series celebrating disco.

At 4 p.m., the singer will appear with “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts for an interview. At 5 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion, Gaynor will sign copies of her book “We Will Survive.” And at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall, Gaynor and her band will kick off a disco dance party. Attendees are asked to wear ‘70s/disco attire. It’s free but advance registration, which started this week, is required.

Tim Gunn will appear for a segment on disco fashion on Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. in the Mumford Room.

Visit loc.gov/concerts for more information.