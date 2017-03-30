March 30, 2017 at 2:51 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Lily Tomlin says she almost quit ‘9 to 5’

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Lily Tomlin almost wasn’t part of the iconic trio in “9 to 5.”

Tomlin, 77, and Jane Fonda appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in promotion for the third season of Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.” Fonda, who co-produced “9 to 5,” told Colbert getting Tomlin to be in the film was a rocky start.

“We started off a very dark comedy,” Fonda, 79, says. “And then one night I went to see Lily in her one-woman show, ‘Appearing Nightly.’ And what can I say — I was smitten. I said, ‘I don’t want to make a movie about secretaries unless she’s in it.’ ”

“And then on the way home I turned off the radio and Dolly Parton was singing ‘Two Doors Down’ and I thought, ‘Oh my, imagine if Dolly Parton played a secretary.’ I mean, you couldn’t see her hands. And I said, ‘In order to get them, I got to turn it into a real comedy,'” Fonda continued.

Tomlin revealed she wasn’t convinced the part was right.

“I didn’t want to do a cheap comedy,” Tomlin says. “I was looking for something more serious. And then I had to persuade her that I wasn’t the right person for her.”

A week into shooting the film, Fonda revealed Tomlin wanted out of the project.

“She asked my producing partner to let her go and she’d give the week’s money back,” Fonda says.

Tomlin says she was convinced she would be “horrible” in the film but after watching the footage the next day she decided to stay on board.

“I saw the next day’s dailies and I was so good. So I begged her to let me be in it,” Tomlin says.

Watch the interview below.

Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Equality Virginia to honor Gavin Grimm at annual dinner
B’More Proud Summit goes between the lines
SAGECAP workshop to discuss preparing legal docs
Screening of ‘Major!’ at Morgan State
My peaceful morning with the cherry blossoms
Anti-trans bus to stop in D.C. next week
watermark
National
Cooper signs deal to replace HB2 as LGBT advocates cry betrayal
N.C. lawmakers reach deal on HB2 criticized as ‘a train wreck’
Census Bureau: LGBT omission the result of ‘no federal data need’
Gay scholar warns against reading into U.S. Census redaction of LGBT categories
Trump’s U.S. Census proposes, immediately cuts LGBT survey questions
Court finds anti-gay workforce bias legal, still rules for gay plaintiff
Mariela Castro, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Mariela Castro promotes pro-LGBT ‘legislative package’ in Cuba
D.C. competing against two cities to host Gay Games
Hundreds to attend LGBT conference in Dominican Republic
OAS commission holds hearing on anti-LGBT violence in El Salvador
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
watermark
Opinions
Trump loses bigly as political realities set in
Resist Trump by voting
Tide turns against too-high $15 minimum wage effort
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
The battle for America
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Santa is gay and in an interracial relationship in new picture book
Lily Tomlin says she almost quit ‘9 to 5’
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars slam Wendy Williams for transphobic comments
Get hitched in splendor
90-year-old WWII veteran comes out as transgender
Boy, boy, boy — girl?
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup