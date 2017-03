Out comic Sampson performs at Busboys & Poets (2021 14th St., N.W.) for “Black Joy: A Stand Up Comedy Affair” on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The show is a tribute to iconic comedian Moms Mabley focusing on political and social strife. Sampson has appeared on BET, MTV, FOX, among others. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets at sampsoncomedy.com.