Like so many of us, I felt a little let down by “When We Rise.” As detailed in my last column, I found it boring and preachy, a frankly terrible combination. Thank god for “Feud” coming along. If you haven’t been watching Ryan Murphy’s new miniseries, baby, you really should, if not just for the subtle and not-so-subtle gin-soaked jabs Bette Davis and Joan Crawford sling at each other with regularity. Besides all that, it’s a fascinating look at the human condition — loneliness, getting older, needing to be needed — all set against the backdrop of a Hollywood gone by.

Granted, these are two batty and aging Hollywood starlets, not gay men today. But gay men like me are naturally flocking to the show. And I’ve heard these barbs traded back in forth from so many gay men at any given bar on any given Sunday Funday throughout our city. What is to blame for just how awful gay men can be to one another? Scores of gay writers and therapists have been trying to crack that nut for years now. And for some of it, the way we see ourselves on television probably isn’t helping our cause.

For many of us at least, our first exposure to gay friendships and dynamics were only found on the small screen. We had nothing else to look to but Will poking fun at Jack’s appearance and gay mannerisms on “Will & Grace,” and then there was Karen Walker, a sort of Pez dispenser of nastiness. “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” seemed to spend 25 minutes of a breezy 30-minute show bashing other men’s appearances, albeit in a funny way, to only have five minutes of positive affirmations after they built the men in their own gay image.

Don’t get me wrong: those shows had their place and were certainly groundbreaking in their own ways, tackling diversity in primetime lineups. But they showed little diversity in how we treated each other.

Someone stopped me at Trade a few weeks back just to tell me how bad he thought these columns were. And that’s partially true, I guess. And some of you might be thinking, Brock, you’re perhaps the biggest gossip and bitch I know. And that’s probably more or less true as well. I’d like to think I can zing with the best of them. A lot of us gay southern boys had to develop sarcasm and a quick wit to navigate the pitfalls of junior high hallways. A quick wit that would have left the bully or jock only realizing they were insulted when you were safely miles away.

But is there a way to use our powers for good instead of evil? Is there a way to not form a circular firing squad at every beer garden in the city? And could pop culture help us out here by setting a better tone?

And while I’m not sure I know any gays quite at Joan Crawford levels of alcohol consumption, I think we would all do well to remember the human condition the next time we feel like trading barbs.

