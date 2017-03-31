March 31, 2017 at 1:06 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
LGBT dance party protest planned for outside Ivanka Trump’s house
WERK for Peace, gay news, Washington Blade

WERK for Peace’s previous dance party protest. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The biggest gay dance party this weekend could be right outside Ivanka Trump’s house.

WERK for Peace, 350 DC, the Queer Resistance and the Trans Women of Color Collective have organized a “massive queer dance protest” on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. The group will meet at the circle in Dupont Circle and parade down Massachusetts Avenue to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s house.

The protest is in response to the Trump administration’s executive order for the Environmental Protection Agency to roll back the Obama administration’s climate regulations.

The first daughter and new federal employee has said she is a supporter of LGBT rights and protecting the environment but group organizers want to let her know she isn’t doing enough.

“We can’t let Ivanka trick our communities into supporting and legitimizing her,” co-organizer Carla Aronsohn told the Huffington Post. “We will show up to her home because the bad decisions of the Trump administration hit us in our daily lives, in our homes, and the nature we surround ourselves with.”

WERK for Peace has organized other queer dance parties outside Vice President Mike Pence’s house and outside of the Trump Hotel.

Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
watermark
Mariela Castro, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
watermark
watermark
