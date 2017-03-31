March 31, 2017 at 1:10 pm EDT | by Staff reports
Spending skyrockets for gay weddings
Local
Equality Virginia to honor Gavin Grimm at annual dinner
B’More Proud Summit goes between the lines
SAGECAP workshop to discuss preparing legal docs
Screening of ‘Major!’ at Morgan State
My peaceful morning with the cherry blossoms
Anti-trans bus to stop in D.C. next week
National
Takano says Nunes has ‘shot his credibility’
N.C. governor ‘threw the LGBT community under the bus’
Cooper signs deal to replace HB2 as LGBT advocates cry betrayal
N.C. lawmakers reach deal on HB2 criticized as ‘a train wreck’
Census Bureau: LGBT omission the result of ‘no federal data need’
Gay scholar warns against reading into U.S. Census redaction of LGBT categories
World
Mariela Castro promotes pro-LGBT ‘legislative package’ in Cuba
D.C. competing against two cities to host Gay Games
Hundreds to attend LGBT conference in Dominican Republic
OAS commission holds hearing on anti-LGBT violence in El Salvador
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
Opinions
Gay men: Damn, we’re awful to each other
Trump loses bigly as political realities set in
Resist Trump by voting
Tide turns against too-high $15 minimum wage effort
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
Arts & Entertainment
‘Doctor Who’ gets first gay companion
‘Walking Dead’ actor Daniel Newman comes out as gay
LGBT dance party protest planned for outside Ivanka Trump’s house
Santa is gay and in an interracial relationship in new picture book
Lily Tomlin says she almost quit ‘9 to 5’
