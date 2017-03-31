March 31, 2017 at 1:39 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Walking Dead’ actor Daniel Newman comes out as gay

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“The Walking Dead” actor Daniel Newman publicly came out on Twitter on Thursday.

Newman, 36, plays Daniel, a soldier of the colony The Kingdom, on the post-apocalyptic show. He announced in a tweet that he is “#OUTandProud” and encouraged people to be proud of who they are.

The actor followed up the tweet with a YouTube video explaining he decided to be open about his sexuality after volunteering at a homeless shelter. He says a young LGBT person mistook him for straight and he was shocked. After he explained he was gay, she asked why he had never been open to the public.

“It hit me like a gut punch. It felt like someone knocked the wind out from me,” Newman says in the video. “And I realized how important it is in this day and age to be visible – to let people who know you are.”

Newman admits he felt pressured to stay closeted for the sake of his career but now just wants to be himself.

“I’m an actor. The whole world, the industry, is like ‘here’s your big break, you’re on ‘The Walking Dead,’ you can’t come out, you can’t be in the press, because everything you work so hard for is going to be gone – there’s no gay or bi leading men, no action heroes, your career’s going to be over,’” Newman says. “I don’t care. Because I know what’s right.”

“The Walking Dead” season finale airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.

 

Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Equality Virginia to honor Gavin Grimm at annual dinner
B’More Proud Summit goes between the lines
SAGECAP workshop to discuss preparing legal docs
Screening of ‘Major!’ at Morgan State
My peaceful morning with the cherry blossoms
Anti-trans bus to stop in D.C. next week
watermark
National
Takano says Nunes has ‘shot his credibility’
N.C. governor ‘threw the LGBT community under the bus’
Cooper signs deal to replace HB2 as LGBT advocates cry betrayal
N.C. lawmakers reach deal on HB2 criticized as ‘a train wreck’
Census Bureau: LGBT omission the result of ‘no federal data need’
Gay scholar warns against reading into U.S. Census redaction of LGBT categories
Mariela Castro, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Mariela Castro promotes pro-LGBT ‘legislative package’ in Cuba
D.C. competing against two cities to host Gay Games
Hundreds to attend LGBT conference in Dominican Republic
OAS commission holds hearing on anti-LGBT violence in El Salvador
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
watermark
Opinions
Gay men: Damn, we’re awful to each other
Trump loses bigly as political realities set in
Resist Trump by voting
Tide turns against too-high $15 minimum wage effort
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Doctor Who’ gets first gay companion
‘Walking Dead’ actor Daniel Newman comes out as gay
Spending skyrockets for gay weddings
LGBT dance party protest planned for outside Ivanka Trump’s house
Santa is gay and in an interracial relationship in new picture book
Lily Tomlin says she almost quit ‘9 to 5’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup