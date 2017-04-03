April 3, 2017 at 2:41 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Neil Patrick Harris to host NBC game show ‘Genius Junior’

(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

Neil Patrick Harris will be hosting the new NBC game show “Genius Junior,” Variety reports.

“Genius Junior” will feature the smartest kids in the country competing for the Genius Junior Grant. Teams of three children 12 and under will compete in challenges that focus on a wide range of subjects. Topics covered will include spelling, math, memory and more.

Harris will also serve as executive producer of the series which has been ordered for 10 episodes.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a project that shines a light on extraordinary children and challenges viewers to exercise their own minds,” Harris said in a statement. “NBC is a great home for ‘Genius Junior.’ Plus, the contestants are kids, so they’re destined to be hilarious or, you know, snap. Win/win. I kid. #pun.”

“Genius Junior” is expected to premiere sometime in the 2017-18 season.

