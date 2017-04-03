April 3, 2017 at 2:04 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Patricia Arquette honors late sister Alexis at GLAAD Media Awards

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Patricia Arquette paid tribute to her late sister Alexis and voiced her support for the transgender community while accepting the Vanguard award at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

“Visibility matters. And right now, trans visibility really matters,” Patricia said in her speech. “It is not an easy life to be trans in America today. Alexis challenged the movie industry at its core. She had a very successful career as an actor. Alexis knew she was risking losing work by living her truth. That she would lose parts by living as a trans woman. She risked it all because she couldn’t live a lie. Whatever mark I have made in this life in activism will always pale in the light of Alexis’s bravery. She did not knock on the door of progress. She kicked the door open.”

Alexis died from a heart attack at the age of 47 in September. After the Academy Awards left out Alexis in the In Memoriam segment, Patricia called out the academy for not honoring her sister. Alexis appeared in films such as “Pulp Fiction,” “The Bride of Chucky” and “The Wedding Singer.” She had a combined total of more than 70 credits on screen and on stage.

“She wanted to help move the world forward to a time when they [transgender community] could be seen as complete, whole and equal human beings,” Patricia continued.

Patricia also noted the lack of a response from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Justice when called upon by members of the Democratic party to launch a federal hate crime investigation into the murders of transgender women.

“The response from Sessions? Silence. We – LGBTQ people and allies – don’t do silence. We are raising our voices, all of our voices together. Can you hear us, Jeff Sessions? You don’t need to have a trans family member, or a gay friend, or a questioning kid for this to affect you,” Arquette concluded.

The GLAAD Media Awards air on Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. on Logo. Watch Patricia’s acceptance speech below.

Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Equality Virginia to honor Gavin Grimm at annual dinner
B’More Proud Summit goes between the lines
SAGECAP workshop to discuss preparing legal docs
Screening of ‘Major!’ at Morgan State
My peaceful morning with the cherry blossoms
Anti-trans bus to stop in D.C. next week
North Carolina, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
HB2 deal becomes a test of the LGBT movement’s strength
Rainbow Flag creator Gilbert Baker dies at 65
DOJ ‘reviewing its litigation posture’ on HB2 replacement
Takano says Nunes has ‘shot his credibility’
N.C. governor ‘threw the LGBT community under the bus’
Cooper signs deal to replace HB2 as LGBT advocates cry betrayal
Dominican Republic, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Gay U.S. ambassador’s departure from Dominican Republic leaves void
Dominican government officials speak at LGBT conference
Mariela Castro promotes pro-LGBT ‘legislative package’ in Cuba
D.C. competing against two cities to host Gay Games
Hundreds to attend LGBT conference in Dominican Republic
OAS commission holds hearing on anti-LGBT violence in El Salvador
watermark
Opinions
Gay men: Damn, we’re awful to each other
Trump loses bigly as political realities set in
Resist Trump by voting
Tide turns against too-high $15 minimum wage effort
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Gia Gunn comes out as transgender
Neil Patrick Harris to host NBC game show ‘Genius Junior’
Patricia Arquette honors late sister Alexis at GLAAD Media Awards
‘Doctor Who’ gets first gay companion
‘Walking Dead’ actor Daniel Newman comes out as gay
Spending skyrockets for gay weddings
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup