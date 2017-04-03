April 3, 2017 at 3:00 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Gia Gunn comes out as transgender

(Screenshot via Instagram.)

Season six “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Gia Gunn revealed she is transgender in honor of Trans Visibility Day on Friday.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gunn opened up about her gender identity and encouraged her Instagram followers to do the same in the comments.

“I thought I would dedicate today in the spirit of being visible to share my transition with all of you,” Gunn says in the video. “I have been on hormone replacement therapy now for about a year and I identify as female and I am indeed transgender. Thank you all so much to everyone who has supported me on this journey. I can only hope the best for each and every single one of my trans brothers and sisters, if you are in transition, or struggling with your gender identity I want to hear from you in the comments and let’s be visible.”

Other ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants who have come out as transgender include Sonique (Season two), Carmen Carrera (Season three), Kenya Michaels (Season four), Jiggly Caliente (Season four) and Monica Beverly Hillz (Season five). Season nine’s Peppermint is the first “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant to be openly transgender before appearing on the show.

This is me 💕💙🌈 #transvisibilityday #girlslikeus #transgender

A post shared by Gia Gunn Official Account (@gia_gunn) on

 

 

 

