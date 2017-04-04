Adore Delano sues management for allegedly stealing millions

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Adore Delano (Danny Noreiga) is suing his management company Producers Entertainment Group (PEG) for embezzlement, according to TMZ.

Delano, 27, claims in the past three years he earned $2.5 million from his two studio albums, “Till Death Do Us Party” and “After Party” as well as various concerts. However, Delano says he only received $300 thousand of the earnings. TMZ reports Delano says he has found “multiple examples” of PEG “nickel-and-diming” him out his expenses.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Delano accuses PEG of threatening to “destroy his career” if Delano questioned his finances.

Delano is asking for $1 million in lost wages and $2.5 million for punitive damages in the suit.

PEG released a statement to TMZ and claims Delano’s allegations are “categorically inaccurate in every regard, including [Adore’s] income, expenses and PEG’s commissions.”