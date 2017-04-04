April 4, 2017 at 5:15 pm EDT | by Chris Jennings
PHOTOS: Pretty Boi Drag at Acre 121
Pretty Boi Drag held a ‘drag brunch’ performance at Acre 121 in Columbia Heights on Sunday, April 2. (Washington Blade photos by Chris Jennings)
Popular Stories
- LGBT activist interrogated at Miami International Airport by Michael K. Lavers | posted on April 4, 2017
- NCAA restores games to North Carolina despite new anti-LGBT law by Chris Johnson | posted on April 4, 2017
- Report: Chechnya authorities arrest more than 100 gay men by Maximilian Sycamore | posted on April 4, 2017
- Judge finds probable cause for Casa Ruby attacker by Lou Chibbaro Jr. | posted on April 4, 2017
- ‘Biggest Loser’ host Bob Harper opens up about ‘widowmaker’ heart attack by Mariah Cooper | posted on April 4, 2017
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Follow Us