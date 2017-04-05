Gay couple’s army prom photo goes viral

Hello from #gay #army #prom. @andrescamilo___ 📸@matthewsuber A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

YouTuber Max Emerson sent social media ablaze when he posted photos with his boyfriend Andrés Camilo of the couple going out to army prom.

Camilo, who is in the National Guard, is shown in one photo with his arms around Emerson in the stereotypical prom pose dressed in his formal army attire. The couple was attending prom at West Point, The United States Military Academy in Orange County, N.Y.

“Hello from gay army prom,” Emerson captioned the photo.

In another photo, the couple stands shoulder to shoulder with the caption, “My date is the best!”

The photos have received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on Instagram.

Emerson introduced Camilo to his YouTube audience with his popular video “Meet My Boyfriend” in June. The video has received more than 300,000 views.