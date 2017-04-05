‘Gaycation’ comes to D.C. in ‘United We Stand’ special

“Gaycation” comes to D.C. in its special episode “United We Stand” to examine how the LGBT community is fighting back against President Donald Trump’s election into office.

Hosts Ellen Page and Ian Daniel travel to D.C. for the Women’s March and speak with protestors on how the community is assembling their response to the Trump administration. Academy Award winner Michael Moore is also interviewed for his thoughts on how the country can move forward.

“We are in this community together because we believe in each other. We believe in what we can do together,” one person says in the trailer.

Page and Daniel also visit Indiana, Vice President Mike Pence’s home state and Daniel’s home, to explore how local LGBT people live.

“Gaycation: United We Stand” airs on April 30 at 10 p.m. on Viceland.