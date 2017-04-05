QUEERY: Lisa Fritz

Lisa Fritz says dancing with the D.C. Rawhides is “my all-time favorite way to relax and recharge and have fun.”

The country-western dancing group meets every other Saturday night at Town Danceboutique (2009 8th St., N.W.). Fritz, a police sergeant by day, enjoys the diversity of the dancers.

“It’s a fun group of people and welcoming of veteran and newbie dancers alike,” the 46-year-old Beloit, Wis., native says. “People taught me the basics years ago, so I like being able to pay that forward as well as continuing to learn. It restores my soul every two weeks.”

The D.C. Rawhides have their third anniversary dance on Saturday, April 15 from 6 p.m.-midnight at Dock 5/Union Market (1309 5th St., N.E.). Tickets are available at Town ($15), online ($20) or at the door ($25). Details at dcrawhides.com/anniversary.

Fritz is single and lives in Herndon, Va., with Baylie, a boxer mix she calls her “fur baby.” She enjoys walking, reading, working out and her biweekly wine group in her free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

To myself since 1999. To everybody, since 2004. I was so pissed off at the gay-baiting during the run-up to the election that year, I wrote a 17-page article about all things gay (plus coming out) and sent it to friends and family. I then wrote another one based on the responses (both good and bad) I got to the first. I don’t know that that was “hard” per se, but there was a deep breath before hitting “send” both times. I stirred up quite a hornet’s nest.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

Frank Kameny. Wow, what a courageous fighter. He blazed a hard trail for all of us.

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

Town — great venue all the way around.

Describe your dream wedding.

We write our own vows and she says “I do.” Outdoor venue, botanical gardens or something. Nature is my church.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Hmm, it’s a short walk, but, racism. Followed closely by the other -isms. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

What historical outcome would you change?

Nov. 8, 2016.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

Ellen’s “I’m gay.”

On what do you insist?

Honesty and fairness.

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

Facebook reminder to “come dance with me at Town on 1 APR and pickup discounted tix for the DCRawhides Anniversary dance on 15 April at Dock 5.”

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“Oh you think I won’t? Hold my beer …”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

Probably get into more Facebook arguments. I would totally choose to remain a happy, healthy lesbian.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

E=MC2. Nothing is lost when we die, we just change form. I do not believe in a human-like God (who always seems to judge others the same way his followers do). “God” is more like a force of nature (like gravity) and connects us all. Whatever positive or negative energy you exude will affect your life experience.

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Engage with people you don’t typically engage with, both supporters and detractors.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

Not much. I need my feet for dancing. I suppose for anyone I loved though, or anyone in danger (I would hope).

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

That “gay” is associated with “weak” in any form. Gay men and women risk their lives in the military and police/fire work every day. They risk social backlash and physical violence just in being honest and not hiding who they care about. That takes a lot of strength and courage.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

“Bound.” The movie poster hangs in my laundry room: “Violent and Corky are making laundry day a very big deal.” Hot women, hot sex, an actual plot, fine acting (a rarity in most lesbian flicks) and a happy ending!

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Don’t know. I actually think our society has lost a lot of its civility. Basic manners are often derided as “political correctness” and replaced with base rudeness. One thing I love about my gay community is it’s a lot more European — hugs and kisses for everyone when greeting/departing.

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

Nothing in particular. Wouldn’t mind winning the lottery.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

That I was gay.

Why Washington?

Came here for work and found a great gay community. Socially and politically there’s so much to do here.