Broadway singers tackle pop hits

Broadway Sings presents “Beyoncé & Bruno Mars” at Sixth and I Synagogue (600 I St., N.W.) on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m.

New arrangements of the hit songs from Beyoncé and Mars will be performed accompanied by a live band. Broadway stars performing include Corey Mach (“Wicked,” “Godspell”), Sydney Morton (“Jersey Boys,” “American Psycho”), Jelani Remy (“The Lion King”) and Natalie Weiss (“Wicked,” “Everyday Rapture”). Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 day of show.

For more information, visit broadwaysingsconcert.com.