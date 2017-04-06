Craft Brewer’s Conference welcomes gays

Craft Brewer’s Conference, an industry-only craft beer conference and trade show, will be at Walter E. Washington Convention Center (801 Mt Vernon Pl., N.W.) April 10-13.

The conference will feature exhibitors, 70 seminars and brewery tours in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The seminars will focus on brewery operations, export development, packaging breweries, quality, safety, selling craft beer and more. Seminar seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. Attendees must be 21 and over. The convention has its own LGBT contingent.

For registration information and fees, visit craftbrewersconference.com.