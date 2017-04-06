April 6, 2017 at 12:20 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Dustin Lance Black signs modeling contract
Dustin Lance Black, gay news, Washington Blade

Dustin Lance Black (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Dustin Lance Black has signed a modeling contracting with Wilhelmina Models, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The agency represents celebrities such as Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj and Demi Lovato.

“In a time when too many are using our differences to divide us, I want to help lift our differences up as what make us magnificent, what make us powerful,” Black said in a statement. “Fashion has the potential to help our individuality roar, and right now, we must use every tool in our arsenal to amplify that roar.”

The “When We Rise” showrunner will work with the agency to “secure editorial opportunities and fashion campaigns.”

“Dustin Lance Black is a true visionary talent. He uses his artistry, voice and talent to give voice to individuals and ideas who need to be heard,” Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann said in a statement.

 

  • Glenn Priceless

    Okay. Now I’m just borderline offended. Insecure much DLB? This guy’s just doing too many things, but I guess if Honey Boo Boo’s mom is a fashion plate then the modeling industry is just accepting anyone so long as they already have a brand of sorts.

Terry Stone, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
‘Welcoming Frederick’ seminar on tap
TransAAction Maryland to hold picnic
Sale of Phase 1 ends 45-year run of lesbian bar
Petition seeks rainbow crosswalks on 17th Street
D.C. won’t lift travel ban to North Carolina after HB2 deal
Va. GOP gubernatorial candidates make anti-trans comments
Mark Dayton, Minnesota, Democratic Farmer Labor Party, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Minnesota to keep N.C. travel ban as other states demur
Court rules for same-sex couple denied housing by Colo. landlord
Protections for trans Puerto Rico Senate employees rescinded
In first, fed’l appeals court rules anti-gay bias barred under current law
NCAA restores games to North Carolina despite new anti-LGBT law
HB2 deal becomes a test of the LGBT movement’s strength
watermark
World
State Dept. urges Russia to investigate gay Chechen men’s arrests
LGBT advocates attend global HRC summit in D.C.
Report: Chechnya authorities arrest more than 100 gay men
Gay U.S. ambassador’s departure from Dominican Republic leaves void
Dominican government officials speak at LGBT conference
Mariela Castro promotes pro-LGBT ‘legislative package’ in Cuba
watermark
Opinions
Back in the USSR
LGBT activist interrogated at Miami International Airport
Gay men: Damn, we’re awful to each other
Trump loses bigly as political realities set in
Resist Trump by voting
Tide turns against too-high $15 minimum wage effort
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Stefano Gabbana tells critics upset over his Trump support to ‘go to hell’
Takoma Ensemble gets spiritual
Dustin Lance Black signs modeling contract
Broadway singers tackle pop hits
Gina Yashere joins Queer Queens
Craft Brewer’s Conference welcomes gays
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup