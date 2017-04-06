Dustin Lance Black signs modeling contract

Dustin Lance Black has signed a modeling contracting with Wilhelmina Models, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The agency represents celebrities such as Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj and Demi Lovato.

“In a time when too many are using our differences to divide us, I want to help lift our differences up as what make us magnificent, what make us powerful,” Black said in a statement. “Fashion has the potential to help our individuality roar, and right now, we must use every tool in our arsenal to amplify that roar.”

The “When We Rise” showrunner will work with the agency to “secure editorial opportunities and fashion campaigns.”

“Dustin Lance Black is a true visionary talent. He uses his artistry, voice and talent to give voice to individuals and ideas who need to be heard,” Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann said in a statement.