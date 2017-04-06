April 6, 2017 at 1:29 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Love Connection’ teaser with host Andy Cohen released

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

FOX has released a first look at the “Love Connection” reboot with host Andy Cohen.

The dating antics have returned with Cohen helping singles find their match. Just like in the classic game show hosted by Chuck Woolery, contestants will get three chances to make a love connection.

While the show aims to bring people together, the preview shows there are plenty of mismatches before some contestants find the one.

“It was perfect. He had it all going on. Then he started talking,” one woman tells Cohen of her date.

Cohen also offers plenty of his own advice to contestants telling one man he has dating problems because he’s been “dating” his cat for the last three years.

“Love Connection” premieres May 25 on FOX.

