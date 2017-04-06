April 6, 2017 at 5:07 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Rehoboth’s Double L closes ‘indefinitely’
Rehoboth Beach gay bar Double L, gay news, Washington Blade

Double L owner Tim Drabic was arrested in December. (Photo courtesy Delaware State Police)

The co-owner of the popular Rehoboth Beach gay bar Double L, which has been in business for nearly 20 years, announced on Facebook last month that he has “decided to close the bar indefinitely for the foreseeable future.”

Terry Snoddy, who bought the Double L last year with his partner Tim Drabic from its previous owners, suggested in his March 16 Facebook post that the bar hasn’t been doing well financially.

“Even with great attendance on weekends and weekdays the bar does not cover its mortgage,” Snoddy wrote. “I am prepared to potentially reopen once the season is closer but have yet to decide,” he stated.

“Having said that I want to thank you all for your support and the staff for all the hard work they have contributed to our attempts in revitalizing a Rehoboth tradition,” Snoddy added.

His Facebook message came at a time when Double L faces a possible suspension of its liquor license. The Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement has charged the bar with violating the state liquor law by failing to report to the commission that co-owner Drabic was arrested in December on drunken driving related charges.

Police in the town of Ocean View, Del., charged Drabic with driving under the influence, disregarding a police officer’s signal to stop, and driving a vehicle at unreasonable or imprudent speeds following a high-speed chase. Police said Drabic was observed driving an SUV up to 100 miles per hour northbound on the southbound lane of Coastal Highway beginning in Ocean City, Md.

Drabic was released on a $2,500 unsecured bail and was scheduled to appear in Sussex County Superior Court on Wednesday, April 5, for a review hearing.

Robert Kracyla, Deputy Director of the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, said a hearing would be scheduled over the violation of not reporting Drabic’s arrest. He said it would be up to John Cordrey, Commissioner of the Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, to decide on a penalty for the violation, which could range from a reprimand to a suspension of the liquor license.

Snoddy and Drabic couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

