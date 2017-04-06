Takoma Ensemble gets spiritual

The Takoma Ensemble performs “Heaven and Earth: Spirituality in Music” at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension (633 Sligo Ave., Silver Spring, Md.) on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Noah Getz and marimba player Lee Hinkle are the guest artists. Works performed will be from the 20th and 21st centuries, sacred Renaissance music and music inspired by the ancient Egyptian and early Jewish manuscripts. Tickets range from $10-25. Children 16 and under are free.

For more details, visit takomaensemble.com.