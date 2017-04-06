‘That’s So Raven’ spinoff ordered for Disney Channel

A spinoff series of “That’s So Raven” has been ordered for Disney Channel, Deadline reports.

“Raven’s Home” will have Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol reprising their roles as best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels. The duo will be single, divorced mothers raising their children in the same hectic household. One of Raven’s children begins to show signs that they have inherited Raven’s ability to see into the future causing the house to get even wilder.

Issac Brown and Navia Robinson will play Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia. Chelsea’s nine-year-old son Levi will be played by Jason Maybaum.

“There is only one Raven – and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all – the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again,” Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide said in a statement.

Symoné exited her role as co-host on “The View” in October in order to film the show. She will also serve as executive producer.

“That’s So Raven” was a huge Disney Channel hit and ran from 2003-2007. It followed psychic teenager Raven Baxter as she navigated high school with her best friends Chelsea and Eddie. It spawned its first spinoff series “Cory in the House,” focusing on Raven’s little brother, from 2007-2008.

“Raven’s Home” is expected to debut later this year.