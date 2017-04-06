TransAAction Maryland to hold picnic

TransAAction Maryland, a year-old non-profit, will host a picnic on April 29 at Centennial Park, Pavilion D, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The park is located at 10000 Clarksville Pike in Ellicott City. Organizers promise a family-friendly day of food, live music, a silent auction and raffle drawing.

The organization’s mission is to positively support, uplift and bring fulfilling opportunities to transgender individuals and their families through philanthropy, arts and science.

Members are committed to advocating personally for the trans community by becoming involved with local issues and supporting advocacy groups such as HRC; the National Center for Transgender Equality, and PFLAG; legal protective groups, such as Lambda Legal; and suicide and social hotlines and networks, such as The Trevor Project.

“With our goal of Educate, Connect and Support in mind, our Transgender Day of Resilience Picnic, will hopefully do just that,” Cathy Landfried, board president of TransAAction Maryland, told the Blade. “In addition to hosting representatives at educational tables and motivational speakers, our keynote speaker is Margaret Morris, who will share some of her inspiring journey.”

Guests are requested to bring a dish to share. PFLAG of Howard County is sponsoring a hot dog station, and the Hammond High School GSA will provide cupcakes for the event. Various picnic items such as salads, side dishes, cookies and beverages will also be provided at no cost.

The event is free but attendees should being “fun money” to participate in the silent auction. Donations are also welcome.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.