April 7, 2017 at 2:33 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Emmys allows non-binary ‘Billions’ star to choose award category

(Asia Kate Dillon in ‘Billions.’ Screenshot via YouTube.)

Non-binary performer Asia Kate Dillon plays the first non-binary character on the show “Billions” and is now breaking barriers in Emmy Awards consideration.

Variety reports Showtime wanted to submit Dillon for a nomination for their portrayal of Taylor Mason and asked Dillon whether they wanted to be submitted for an actor or actress category. Dillon wondered why they had to choose and sent a letter to the Television Academy.

“I’d like to know if in your eyes ‘actor’ and ‘actress’ denote anatomy or identity and why it is necessary to denote either in the first place? The reason I’m hoping to engage you in a conversation about this is because if the categories of ‘actor’ and ‘actress’ are in fact supposed to represent ‘best performance by a person who identifies as a woman’ and ‘best performance by a person who identifies as a man’ then there is no room for my identity within that award system binary,” Dillon writes.” Furthermore, if the categories of ‘actor’ and ‘actress’ are meant to denote assigned sex I ask, respectfully, why is that necessary?”

The Television Academy responded and told Dillon they could submit for either category. A spokesperson told Variety “there is no gender requirement for the various performer categories.”

Ultimately, Dillon chose the supporting actor category because “actor is a non-gendered word that I use.”

Watch Dillon discuss the “Billions” character Taylor below.

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
Rehoboth’s Double L closes ‘indefinitely’
Va. Senate fails to override religious freedom bill veto
‘Welcoming Frederick’ seminar on tap
TransAAction Maryland to hold picnic
Sale of Phase 1 ends 45-year run of lesbian bar
Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
4th Circuit denies request to expedite Gavin Grimm case
New Mexico latest state to ban discredited ‘ex-gay’ therapy
Minnesota to keep N.C. travel ban as other states demur
Court rules for same-sex couple denied housing by Colo. landlord
Protections for trans Puerto Rico Senate employees rescinded
In first, fed’l appeals court rules anti-gay bias barred under current law
Gender Conference East watermark
World
European court: Forced sterilization of trans people violates human rights
State Dept. urges Russia to investigate gay Chechen men’s arrests
LGBT advocates attend global HRC summit in D.C.
Report: Chechnya authorities arrest more than 100 gay men
Gay U.S. ambassador’s departure from Dominican Republic leaves void
Dominican government officials speak at LGBT conference
watermark
Opinions
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
A good report from Mayor Bowser
Will GOP deliver LGBT workplace protections?
Back in the USSR
LGBT activist interrogated at Miami International Airport
Gay men: Damn, we’re awful to each other
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Real-life testimony inspires Rainbow Theatre Project’s ‘Historias’
Emmys allows non-binary ‘Billions’ star to choose award category
‘Moonlight’ gay kiss nominated for MTV Movie & TV Award
Weinstein Company protests R rating for transgender film ‘3 Generations’
‘Los Otros’ is compelling drama at Baltimore’s Everyman Theatre
Trekr Racing makes it debut on the high seas
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup