April 10, 2017 at 2:21 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Ricky Martin joins cast of ‘Versace: American Crime Story’
Ricky Martin, concert, gay news, Washington Blade

Ricky Martin  (Photo courtesy Fly-Life Inc.)

Ricky Martin has been cast as Gianni Versace’s longtime partner Antonio D’Amico in “Versace: American Crime Story,” Deadline reports.

Martin, 45, joins Édgar Rarmirez as Versace, Penélope Cruz as Gianni’s sister Donatella and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

The 10-episode series follows the events leading up to Versace’s assassination outside his Miami Beach mansion by Cunanan. The show is based on the true crime book “Vulgar Favors” by Maureen Orth.

“Versace” follows “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” Ryan Murphy’s first “American Crime” season. “Katrina: American Crime Story” will be the second and is expected to air in 2018.

“Versace: American Crime Story” begins production in Los Angeles and Miami later this month. It premieres on FX in 2018.

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
Rehoboth’s Double L closes ‘indefinitely’
Va. Senate fails to override religious freedom bill veto
‘Welcoming Frederick’ seminar on tap
TransAAction Maryland to hold picnic
Sale of Phase 1 ends 45-year run of lesbian bar
Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Lawsuit challenges Puerto Rico transgender birth certificate policy
4th Circuit denies request to expedite Gavin Grimm case
New Mexico latest state to ban discredited ‘ex-gay’ therapy
Minnesota to keep N.C. travel ban as other states demur
Court rules for same-sex couple denied housing by Colo. landlord
Protections for trans Puerto Rico Senate employees rescinded
watermark
World
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
Gay Venezuela opposition leader: Country is ‘brutal dictatorship’
European court: Forced sterilization of trans people violates human rights
State Dept. urges Russia to investigate gay Chechen men’s arrests
LGBT advocates attend global HRC summit in D.C.
Report: Chechnya authorities arrest more than 100 gay men
watermark
Opinions
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
A good report from Mayor Bowser
Will GOP deliver LGBT workplace protections?
Back in the USSR
LGBT activist interrogated at Miami International Airport
Gay men: Damn, we’re awful to each other
Caitlyn Jenner, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Caitlyn Jenner reveals she underwent gender reassignment surgery
British Vogue appoints first gay, male editor-in-chief
Blogging platform LiveJournal’s new user policy threatens pro-LGBT content
Ricky Martin joins cast of ‘Versace: American Crime Story’
Real-life testimony inspires Rainbow Theatre Project’s ‘Historias’
Emmys allows non-binary ‘Billions’ star to choose award category
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup