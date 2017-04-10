Ricky Martin joins cast of ‘Versace: American Crime Story’

Ricky Martin has been cast as Gianni Versace’s longtime partner Antonio D’Amico in “Versace: American Crime Story,” Deadline reports.

Martin, 45, joins Édgar Rarmirez as Versace, Penélope Cruz as Gianni’s sister Donatella and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

The 10-episode series follows the events leading up to Versace’s assassination outside his Miami Beach mansion by Cunanan. The show is based on the true crime book “Vulgar Favors” by Maureen Orth.

“Versace” follows “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” Ryan Murphy’s first “American Crime” season. “Katrina: American Crime Story” will be the second and is expected to air in 2018.

“Versace: American Crime Story” begins production in Los Angeles and Miami later this month. It premieres on FX in 2018.